M&S tech chief Josie Smith resigns after a cyberattack that cost £300 million in lost profit, according to Sky News.
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer's technology chief Josie Smith has left the British retailer less than a year after a cyberattack paralysed operations and cost about 300 million pounds in lost profit, Sky News reported on Tuesday.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
