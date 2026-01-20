Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
In 2025, Lamborghini delivered a record 10,747 cars worldwide, driven by its hybrid strategy and strong regional performances.
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Italian luxury sports carmaker Lamborghini said on Tuesday it delivered 10,747 vehicles worldwide in 2025, slightly improving on its prior-year performance and achieving an all-time record.
Lamborghini, part of Germany's Volkswagen group, attributed the strong performance to its hybridisation strategy and solid results across all regions, with Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region leading with 4,650 cars delivered, followed by the Americas with 3,347 and Asia Pacific with 2,750 deliveries.
The record deliveries confirm the brand's ability to stand out in a complex global environment, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said in a statement.
Hybridisation refers to the process of combining different elements, such as traditional combustion engines with electric power, to create vehicles that are more efficient and environmentally friendly.
