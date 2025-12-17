PARIS, ‌Dec 17 (Reuters) - LVMH CEO Bernard ‍Arnault ‌said he was hoping he would ⁠be ‌able to make another ten years when asked about his succession plans for ⁠the world's biggest luxury group.

"Talk to me ​again in 10 years, ‌I can give ⁠you a more precise answer," Arnault, 76, told broadcaster CNBC ​in an interview, referring to his latest mandate extension, approved by shareholders earlier this year.

"I ​hope ... ‍that I ​will make these 10 years," he said.

Commenting on the role of his five children at the family-controlled luxury giant, Arnault gave ⁠little insight on who could take over the ​helm.

"For getting responsibility, they have to merit the responsibility and to prove they ‌can do it," Arnault said.

(reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Franklin Paul)