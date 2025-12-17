LVMH CEO Arnault: Ask me again in 10 years about succession plans
LVMH CEO Arnault: Ask me again in 10 years about succession plans
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 17, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 17, 2025
PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault said he was hoping he would be able to make another ten years when asked about his succession plans for the world's biggest luxury group.
"Talk to me again in 10 years, I can give you a more precise answer," Arnault, 76, told broadcaster CNBC in an interview, referring to his latest mandate extension, approved by shareholders earlier this year.
"I hope ... that I will make these 10 years," he said.
Commenting on the role of his five children at the family-controlled luxury giant, Arnault gave little insight on who could take over the helm.
"For getting responsibility, they have to merit the responsibility and to prove they can do it," Arnault said.
(reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Franklin Paul)
Explore more articles in the Finance category