BP's chief executives since 1990

Dec ‌17 (Reuters) - Oil and gas major BP on Wednesday appointed ‍Meg ‌O'Neill, the head of Australia's Woodside Energy, as its CEO ⁠effective April 1 after ‌an abrupt exit by Murray Auchincloss.

Below is a timeline from 1990 of chief executives at BP, who have led the British oil ⁠major through periods of expansion, crisis and strategic change.

Date Tenure Event

Robert Horton 1990-1992 Horton became chairman ​and chief executive in March 1990 and ‌left

in 1992.

David Simon 1992–1995 Simon succeeded ⁠Horton as chief executive in 1992 and served

until 1995.

John Browne 1995–2007 Browne was appointed chief executive in 1995 and oversaw BP’s

transformation ​into a global energy major, including the

acquisitions of Amoco and ARCO. He stepped down in 2007.

Tony Hayward 2007–2010 Hayward succeeded Browne in May 2007. His tenure ended after the

2010 ​Deepwater Horizon ‍disaster.

Bob Dudley 2010–2020 Dudley took ​over in October 2010, becoming the first American to

lead BP.

Bernard Looney 2020–2023 Looney became chief executive in February 2020, pledging to cut

oil and gas output and shift BP toward low-carbon energy. He

resigned in September 2023.

Murray Auchincloss 2023–2025 Auchincloss was named interim chief executive ⁠in September 2023

and confirmed as permanent CEO in January 2024. During his

tenure, BP recommitted ​to oil and gas production.

Meg O’Neill From April Meg O’Neill is named as next CEO. BP's executive vice president,

1, 2026 Carol Howle, will serve as interim CEO until ‌O'Neill assumes the

position. O'Neill was previously the CEO of Woodside Energy.

(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)