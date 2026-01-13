FTSE 100 Holds Steady as Investors Anticipate US Inflation Data

Market Overview and Investor Sentiment

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The UK's FTSE 100 was largely unchanged on Tuesday as investors digested a slew of corporate updates ahead of U.S. inflation data, while energy stocks advanced on supply concerns linked to Iran and Venezuela.

FTSE 100 Performance

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was flat at 10,140.78 points as of 1006 GMT, following a record close in the prior session. The domestically focused mid-cap index was down 0.22%.

Sector Movements

The markets were awaiting a key U.S. inflation report that could shape global rate expectations and risk sentiment. Economists expect consumer prices to have picked up in December after a previous muted reading caused by distortions from the government shutdown.

Inflation Expectations and Economic Outlook

The FTSE 350 Oil & Gas index rose 1%, with BP and Shell gaining about 1% each. Oil prices increased on concerns over lower exports from Iran and Venezuela.

Media, beverages and real estate stocks also advanced as investors leaned into income and rate-sensitive sectors ahead of the inflation data.

Precious metals and mining index, however, fell 1.5%, after climbing around 6% in the previous session.

Investors were also awaiting remarks from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, expected as soon as Tuesday, for potential signals on the monetary policy outlook.

UK inflation expectations fell to 3.6% in December, but Citi said the drop may not fully ease BoE policymakers' concerns about inflation staying above the 2% target.

Shares of Raspberry Pi were down 6% after the single-board computer maker said its 2026 outlook was clouded by volatility in the supply and price of memory.

Whitbread was up 4.8%, leading individual gains on the FTSE 100 index, after the hotel operator said it expects a lower-than-anticipated hit from business rate hikes announced in the UK's autumn budget.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)