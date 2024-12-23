Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

Lagarde says ECB very close to reaching its inflation goal, FT reports
2024-12-23T060511Z_1_LYNXMPEKBM03L_RTROPTP_4_ECB-POLICY-LAGARDE

Published : 20 hours ago, on

(Reuters) -European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said the euro zone was getting “very close” to reaching the central bank’s medium-term inflation goal, according to an interview published by the Financial Times on Monday.

Earlier in December, Lagarde had said the central bank would cut interest rates further if inflation continued to ease towards its 2% target, as curbing growth was no longer necessary.

“We’re getting very close to that stage when we can declare that we have sustainably brought inflation to our medium-term 2%,” Lagarde told the FT, urging continued vigilance on services inflation.

“You know, inflation, the latest reading we have is 2.2%,” she added. “But services is still 3.9% and not budging much. It’s been hovering around 4%. Slightly declining now.”

Lagarde said she opposed retaliation by Europe to tariff threats made by incoming U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I said that retaliation was a bad approach because I think that overall trade restrictions followed by retaliation and this tit-for-tat, conflictual way of dealing with trade is just bad for the global economy at large,” she added.

Like Lagarde, Irish central bank chief Gabriel Makhlouf too warned that some elements of services inflation in the euro zone were a bit concerning, the paper said.

Uncertainty clouded the outlook for 2025, however, as Trump’s actions were all but impossible to read, Makhlouf, a member of the ECB’s governing council, said separately.

Makhlouf would still want gradual interest rate cuts, rather than big leaps, unless the facts and evidence changed, he said.

“I have not seen, and I, at the moment, do not see, the need for a sudden big leap,” he said, referring to calls for the central bank to start cutting rates by 50 basis points.

“We wouldn’t want to complicate our price stability objective by making these sort of insurance cuts.”

(Reporting by Bipasha Dey and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Clarence Fernandez)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email.

Recent Post