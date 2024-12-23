Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

Europe’s energy taxes are worsening industry woes, power CEO says
High voltage power lines against clear blue sky

Published : 21 hours ago, on

By Kate Abnett and Julia Payne

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Governments hunting for ways to aid Europe’s struggling industries should take aim at the continent’s high energy taxes, which are eroding competitiveness, the head of Europe’s electricity lobby told Reuters.

The European Union is drafting a package of measures to support flagging industries, due early next year, as manufacturing giants from automakers to steel firms warn of plant closures and thousands of job losses.

Leonhard Birnbaum, President of industry group Eurelectric, said the woes of Europe’s energy-intensive industries are many, including a more fragmented market than China and difficult access to credit – but that policymakers seeking to offer fast relief should “rip out” from energy prices any costs unrelated to the industry’s structure.

“We appreciate that states always need more money, but if you really want to electrify then you can’t have, for example, an over-proportional tax burden on electricity compared to the tax burden on gas,” Birnbaum, who is also the CEO of German utility E.ON, told Reuters in an interview.

“If we are serious about cost competitiveness, if we’re serious about electrifying, if we’re serious about decarbonising, I think we need to act on this,” he said.

EU industries pay power prices 2-3 times higher than those in the U.S. Taxes made up, on average, 23% of the retail electricity price paid by Europe’s energy-intensive firms in 2023, analysis by the think-tank Bruegel showed.

But many of these levies are imposed by national governments, and outside of the EU’s control. Negotiations among EU countries on a proposal to rejig EU tax rules in favour of cleaner energy sources have been stuck since 2021.

The EU will publish a plan on affordable energy prices early next year. But with the tax changes stuck, and a recent EU power market reform still being introduced by national governments, some diplomats questioned what else Brussels can offer.

A senior official from one EU country said cutting taxes would provide only “limited” help, and broader measures were needed to help European industries compete with China – for example, EU rules requiring public procurement to buy locally-made, greener products.

“We have trade policy tools, we have competition policy tools… We need to see a larger context,” the senior official said.

Wholesale power prices in Europe last month climbed to their highest levels in over a year, although they remain far below their peak in 2022, after Russia invaded Ukraine and slashed gas deliveries to the EU.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett and Julia Payne; Editing by William Maclean)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email.

Recent Post