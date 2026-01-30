Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 30, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 30, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 30, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 30, 2026
Trump asked Putin to pause Kyiv strikes until February 1 to aid peace talks. Ukraine may reciprocate if Russia agrees. Talks are planned in Abu Dhabi.
MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to a personal request from U.S. President Donald Trump to halt strikes on Kyiv until February 1 to create "favourable conditions" for peace talks.
Trump said on Thursday that Putin had agreed to refrain from firing on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities for a week because of cold weather, but did not say when that period would expire.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, replying to reporters' questions on Friday, did not cite the weather as a factor.
"President Trump did indeed make a personal request to President Putin to refrain from striking Kyiv for a week until February 1 in order to create favourable conditions for negotiations," he said.
Asked to confirm that Putin had agreed, he said: "Yes of course, there was a personal request from President Trump."
It was not clear whether Peskov was using "Kyiv" to refer only to the capital city, where hundreds of apartments have been left without heat and power after Russian strikes during the war in Ukraine, or to denote the whole of the country.
Kyiv has said it will reciprocate if Moscow, which sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, forgoes strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Mark Trevelyan and Lucy Papachristou, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
Energy infrastructure refers to the physical systems and facilities that produce, transport, and distribute energy, including power plants, transmission lines, and pipelines.
A military strike is a targeted attack by armed forces on a specific location or target, often intended to achieve a strategic objective.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category