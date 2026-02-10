Kremlin says no date yet for next round of Ukraine talks
February 10, 2026
February 10, 2026
The Kremlin has not set a date for the next Ukraine peace talks, though they are expected soon. Recent talks in Abu Dhabi included a prisoner exchange.
MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday there was no date set yet for the next round of peace talks on Ukraine, but said the negotiations were likely to happen soon.
Russia, Ukraine and the United States met last week in Abu Dhabi for a second round of trilateral talks. They yielded no major breakthrough though 314 prisoners of war were exchanged, the first such swap since October.
