Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Finance

Kingfisher warns of 45 million pound hit from UK and France budgets
Person shopping in a hardware store aisle.

Published : 4 days ago, on

By James Davey

LONDON (Reuters) -European home improvement retailer Kingfisher on Monday warned of a 45 million pound ($57 million) hit to 2025/26 profit from tax raising measures in government budgets in both the UK and France, sending its shares sharply lower.

The group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in the UK and Castorama and Brico Depot in France, also lowered the top end of its guidance for annual profit in the current 2024/25 year as it reported a 1.1% fall in third quarter underlying sales, reflecting a weak market and consumer in both countries in October.

Shares in Kingfisher were down 12% in early trading.

The group said an increase in UK employers’ National Insurance Contributions would cost it about 31 million pounds, while in France proposed changes to social taxes and the postponement of the abolition of a sales-based tax would cost it about 14 million pounds.

“We are developing a range of additional mitigations, but at this stage expect to offset only part of this impact,” it said.

As regards a 6.7% increase in Britain’s minimum wage, also announced in the budget, Kingfisher said it expected to offset the impact through structural cost reductions and productivity gains.

Last week, dozens of UK retailers, including Tesco and Sainsbury’s, warned the budget will make both higher prices and job losses a certainty and dent investment.

Kingfisher said trading in August and September improved but was impacted in October by uncertainty related to the budgets.

It said all of its businesses reported sales in line or ahead of the market but noted sales of big-ticket, more discretionary, items continued to be weak, though it did see early signs of improvement.

Kingfisher now expects full year 2024/25 adjusted profit before tax in the range of 510 million pounds to 540 million pounds ($642-$680 million) versus previous guidance of 510 million to 550 million pounds and the 568 million pounds made in 2023/24.

The group said trading had improved in the fourth quarter, with like-for-like sales down 0.5% in the three weeks to Nov. 23.

($1 = 0.7944 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young, Kirsten Donovan)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post