Juventus shares jump after Agnelli family rejects crypto giant Tether's bid
Juventus shares jump after Agnelli family rejects crypto giant Tether's bid
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 15, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 15, 2025
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Juventus surged more than 12% early on Monday, after Italy's Agnelli family on Saturday rejected crypto group Tether's surprise offer that valued the country's most successful soccer club at just over 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion).
The stock climbed to its highest level since November 25, outperforming the broader STOXX index, which was up 0.3%, after Exor, the Agnelli family's holding company, said it had no intention of selling any of its shares in the Turin-based Serie A club despite the bid implying a 21% premium to Friday's close.
($1 = 0.8527 euros)
(Reporting by Laura Contemori; Editing by Amanda Cooper)
Explore more articles in the Finance category