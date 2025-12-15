Home > Finance > Juventus shares jump after Agnelli family rejects crypto giant Tether's bid
Juventus shares jump after Agnelli family rejects crypto giant Tether's bid

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 15, 2025

Dec ‌15 (Reuters) - Shares in Juventus ‍surged ‌more than 12% early on ⁠Monday, ‌after Italy's Agnelli family on Saturday rejected crypto group ⁠Tether's surprise offer that valued the ​country's most successful soccer ‌club at ⁠just over 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion).

The stock climbed to ​its highest level since November 25, outperforming the broader STOXX index, which ​was ‍up 0.3%, ​after Exor, the Agnelli family's holding company, said it had no intention of selling any of its ⁠shares in the Turin-based Serie A ​club despite the bid implying a 21% premium to Friday's close.

($1 = ‌0.8527 euros)

(Reporting by Laura Contemori; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

