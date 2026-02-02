Julius Baer reports net profit of $988 million for 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Julius Baer announced a 2025 net profit of $988 million, marking a 25% decline from 2024 but surpassing market expectations.
ZURICH, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Julius Baer on Monday reported a net profit of 764 million Swiss francs ($988 million) for 2025, down 25% from 2024, but slightly above a consensus expectation of 679 million francs.
($1 = 0.7730 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Ariane Luthi, Editing by Friederike Heine)
Net profit is the amount of money a company retains after all expenses, taxes, and costs have been deducted from total revenue. It indicates the profitability of a company.
Market expectations refer to the anticipated performance or outcomes of a company or economy based on current data and trends. These expectations influence investor behavior and stock prices.
A financial performance overview summarizes a company's financial results, including revenues, profits, and expenses, providing insights into its operational efficiency and profitability.
Explore more articles in the Finance category