EV maker Polestar secures $400 million equity funding
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Polestar receives $400 million from Feathertop Funding, backed by Sumitomo Mitsui and Standard Chartered, to boost its electric vehicle initiatives.
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker Polestar said on Monday it has secured a $400 million equity investment from Feathertop Funding Limited, a special purpose entity consolidated by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Standard Chartered Bank.
(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
