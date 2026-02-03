Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Banca Mediolanum achieved a record net profit of €1.24 billion in 2025, marking an 11% increase, with strong net interest income and managed assets inflows.
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Mediolanum on Tuesday posted an 11% rise in annual net profit to a record 1.24 billion euros ($1.46 billion) for 2025.
Net interest income was reported at 812.1 million euros, meeting guidance that had been raised in November to "nearly in line" with 2024. The bank said it expects NII to rise by around 10% this year.
It proposed a dividend of 1.25 euros per share, confirming expectations that the overall dividend paid for 2025 would increase from the prior year. It sees the 2026 dividend increasing again from 2025's base figure of 0.80 euro per share.
Net inflows into managed assets exceeded guidance at 9.06 billion euros, and are expected to remain around 9 billion euros in 2026.
"We close 2025 with a standout set of results," CEO Massimo Doris said in a statement. "This performance was driven primarily by growth in operating margin, underscoring the solidity of our underlying business."
($1 = 0.8479 euros)
(Reporting by Mirko Miorelli; Editing by Alison Williams, Kirsten Donovan)
Net profit is the amount of money that remains after all expenses, taxes, and costs have been subtracted from total revenue. It indicates the profitability of a company.
A dividend is a portion of a company's earnings distributed to shareholders, usually in cash or additional shares. It is a way for companies to share profits with their investors.
Managed assets refer to investments that are overseen by a financial institution or fund manager, typically involving stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments.
An investment portfolio is a collection of financial assets such as stocks, bonds, and other securities held by an individual or institution to achieve specific investment goals.
