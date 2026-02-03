Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
French Finance Minister considers adding Forex volatility to the G7 agenda due to U.S. dollar weakness, impacting global finance.
PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said on Tuesday he may put foreign exchange volatility on the G7 agenda depending on global developments.
The U.S. dollar has weakened significantly against the euro in the past couple of weeks raising concerns among most central banks.
The Finance Ministers of the G7 countries have agreed on joint instruments to address global imbalances such as the supply of so-called rare earths, Lescure told reporters in Paris.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday a plan to launch a strategic stockpile of critical minerals backed by $10 billion in seed funding.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Inti Landauro; Editing by Richard Lough)
Foreign exchange, or forex, refers to the global marketplace where currencies are traded. It involves the conversion of one currency into another and is essential for international trade.
Explore more articles in the Finance category