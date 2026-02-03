French Finance Minister Considers Adding Forex Volatility to G7 Agenda

Forex Volatility and G7 Discussions

PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said on Tuesday he may put foreign exchange volatility on the G7 agenda depending on global developments.

Impact of U.S. Dollar Weakness

The U.S. dollar has weakened significantly against the euro in the past couple of weeks raising concerns among most central banks.

G7's Joint Instruments for Global Imbalances

The Finance Ministers of the G7 countries have agreed on joint instruments to address global imbalances such as the supply of so-called rare earths, Lescure told reporters in Paris.

U.S. Strategic Stockpile Announcement

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday a plan to launch a strategic stockpile of critical minerals backed by $10 billion in seed funding.

