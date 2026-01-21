Italy Achieves Record Solar Power Production of 44.3 TWh in 2025

Italy's Renewable Energy Landscape

MILAN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Italian solar power production rose 25% last year compared with 2024 to a new record of 44.3 terawatt hours (TWh), the country's power grid operator Terna said on Wednesday.

Hydroelectric and Wind Power Trends

Hydroelectric output, after a bumper 2024, dropped 21% and wind power was slightly down. Overall, power generation from renewables covered 41% of Italian demand, down from 42%.

Growth in Green Energy Capacity

Italy added 7.2 gigawatts (GW) of green energy capacity last year compared with 7.5 GW in 2024, in a sign that the country needs to quicken the roll-out of renewables to meet its decarbonisation targets for 2030.

Electricity Consumption and Imports

Overall electricity consumption was flat last year to 311.3 TWh, with imports covering around 15%.

Battery Storage Developments

Battery storage capacity increased by 1.7 GW to reach nearly 18 GW of capacity, Terna added.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Alvise Armellini)