Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

Italy pushes back Poste stake sale to 2025, sources say
People at a modern post office counter.

Published : 7 hours ago, on

By Giuseppe Fonte, Elvira Pollina and Elisa Anzolin

ROME/MILAN (Reuters) – Italy will postpone until next year the sale of up to a 14% stake in postal service Poste Italiane which was originally expected by early December, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

State-controlled Poste said last month the approval of its share offering document by market watchdog Consob had been temporarily suspended, pending decisions regarding the timing and conditions of the sale by the government.

Asking not to be named, one of the sources said there was no longer time to do the placement in 2024.

The Treasury and Poste both declined to comment.

When asked to clarify government plans, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said last month Rome would put right some “minor technical issues” regarding the transaction, without elaborating.

As part of its drive to sell state assets to rein in Italy’s massive public debt, the government this year approved a decree allowing the Treasury to sell part of its 29.3% stake in the postal service.

Rome intends to keep more than 50% of Poste in public hands when factoring in also a 35% stake held through state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).

Poste is valued at more than 17 billion euros ($17.98 billion) at current market prices, meaning that the proposed share sale is expected to cut Italy’s debt by 2.4 billion euros.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government has delayed the offering for months, following resistance from ruling and opposition parties as well as trade unions to planned loosening of the state’s grip on key public services.

Initially the state had planned to reduce its stake to as low as 35%.

Facing criticism from the opposition in parliament, Meloni pledged to focus on domestic savers in the public offering, ruling out the involvement of large asset managers.

Since November last year, Rome has already earned more than 4 billion euros by selling 52.5% of bailed-out lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) and a 2.8% stake in energy group Eni.

Despite the asset disposals, the Treasury sees Italy’s public debt rising to almost 138% of gross domestic product in 2026 from 134.8% in 2023, before marginally declining from 2027.

($1 = 0.9456 euros)

 

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Elvira Pollina and Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Susan Fenton)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post