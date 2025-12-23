Home > Finance > Liechtenstein court rules against founder of Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat in ownership case
Finance

Liechtenstein court rules against founder of Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat in ownership case

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 23, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

WARSAW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - A Liechtenstein court rejected Polish billionaire Zygmunt Solorz's appeal seeking to reverse his decision to transfer to his children ownership rights in the controlling shareholder of the Cyfrowy Polsat media group, the company said on Tuesday.

Shares in the group jumped as much as 10% after the ruling, which appeared to dispel some uncertainty over its ownership and control.

In May, a court in Liechtenstein, where the foundation that owns the majority of the group is based, ruled that Solorz effectively transferred control of the foundation to his three children in August 2024.

Solorz, who sought to reverse his decision arguing he acted on misleading information, appealed that ruling, but the higher court upheld its decision.

"All declarations and statements made by Mr. Zygmunt Solorz on 2 August 2024 ... are legally valid, effective, and binding," TiVi Foundation, which owns around 60% of Cyfrowy Polsat, said in a statement quoting the ruling.

It said the court found Solorz was neither acting in error nor was he misled, adding that the ruling is final and binding.

However, a lawyer representing Solorz said in a statement he was weighing further legal steps including an appeal with Liechtenstein's Constitutional Tribunal.

Shares in Cyfrowy Polsat have lost about 20% since late September 2024 following reports in Polish media about a conflict between Solorz, his wife, and his children and management shuffles at the group's companies.

"The conclusion of these proceedings will allow the group to focus on development and the smooth and consistent implementation of its strategy," Daniel Kaczorowski, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Cyfrowy Polsat was quoted as saying in a statement.

(Reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Related Posts
Swedish Nov PPI +1.2 % month/month
Swedish Nov PPI +1.2 % month/month
Samsung Electronics unit Harman to acquire ZF Group's ADAS business for $1.8 billion
Samsung Electronics unit Harman to acquire ZF Group's ADAS business for $1.8 billion
Campari's top shareholder regains seized shares after tax deal
Campari's top shareholder regains seized shares after tax deal
Israeli defence minister vows military to remain in Gaza
Israeli defence minister vows military to remain in Gaza
Sterling rises to 12-week high versus weaker dollar
Sterling rises to 12-week high versus weaker dollar
Two CMA CGM vessels navigate the Suez Canal in sign of easing tension
Two CMA CGM vessels navigate the Suez Canal in sign of easing tension
EU broadens industry compensation for emissions regulation costs
EU broadens industry compensation for emissions regulation costs
Italy's government wins upper house confidence vote on 2026 budget
Italy's government wins upper house confidence vote on 2026 budget
UK softens stance on farm tax after months of protests
UK softens stance on farm tax after months of protests
Novo Nordisk's weight-loss challenge in five charts
Novo Nordisk's weight-loss challenge in five charts
Spain set to re-enter Germany's top 10 export markets as shipments jump
Spain set to re-enter Germany's top 10 export markets as shipments jump
Markets in 2025: Gold, goldilocks and the dollar bears
Markets in 2025: Gold, goldilocks and the dollar bears

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

French lawmakers race to pass emergency rollover budget law

French lawmakers race to pass emergency rollover budget law

Nestle's stake in L'Oreal is a financial investment, Nestle CEO says

Nestle's stake in L'Oreal is a financial investment, Nestle CEO says

Novo Nordisk shares jump almost 8% after US approves Wegovy pill

Novo Nordisk shares jump almost 8% after US approves Wegovy pill

Italy regulator fines Ryanair 255 million euros for alleged abuse of dominant position

Italy regulator fines Ryanair 255 million euros for alleged abuse of dominant position

Italy antitrust regulator fines Ryanair $300 million over dealings with travel agencies

Italy antitrust regulator fines Ryanair $300 million over dealings with travel agencies

Analysis-Global investors turn to Chinese AI as Wall Street fears bubble

Analysis-Global investors turn to Chinese AI as Wall Street fears bubble

UK's Pets at Home names James Bailey as CEO

UK's Pets at Home names James Bailey as CEO

HSBC's Ann Godbehere to retire as chair search ends with Nelson's appointment

HSBC's Ann Godbehere to retire as chair search ends with Nelson's appointment

Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia strikes Ukraine, Polish armed forces say

Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia strikes Ukraine, Polish armed forces say

Novo's Wegovy pill to test demand from consumers with cash

Novo's Wegovy pill to test demand from consumers with cash

Oil slips as market weighs geopolitical risks against bearish fundamentals

Oil slips as market weighs geopolitical risks against bearish fundamentals

European construction stocks face reality check after record run

European construction stocks face reality check after record run

View All Finance Posts