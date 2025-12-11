Dec ‌11 (Reuters) - British insurer Prudential said on ‍Thursday it ‌has sold a 4.5% stake in ICICI ⁠Prudential Asset Management ‌for 49 billion rupees (about $545 million) ahead of the Indian fund manager's $1.2 billion IPO that opens ⁠on Friday.

The fund house is a joint venture between ​ICICI Bank, India's second-largest private lender, ‌which holds 51%, ⁠and Prudential, which owns the rest.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the family offices of ​Azim Premji and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, and Indian insurers including SBI Life, HDFC Life and Go Digit General Insurance bought the ​shares ‍from Prudential. ICICI ​Bank also bought shares worth 21.40 billion rupees.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management will not issue any new shares at the IPO where only Prudential will sell a 10% stake. ⁠The stock is expected to list on exchanges on December ​19.

Prudential said proceeds from the private placement and the IPO will be returned to shareholders, subject to regulatory ‌and shareholder approvals.

($1 = 90.0170 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)