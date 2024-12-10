Connect with us

Intelygenz Merges AI With Finance to Help Banks and Fintech Boost ROI
Published : 2 days ago, on

The banking and fintech industries are at a crossroads in the new AI-driven environment. There is an opportunity for rapid deployment, smooth integration, and measurable return on investment (ROI). Traditional banks have legacy systems that need help to keep pace with consumer expectations, while fintech needs help with compliance infrastructure issues. In the middle is Intelygenz, a global leader in purpose-built AI for real-world enterprise challenges. Their work is empowering banks and fintech to bridge the divide between stability and agility.

The Financial Sector Struggles to Keep Up

The financial sector is no stranger to disruption. In an era of digital-first consumers, traditional banks need help to deliver the speed and personalization customers expect. Fintechs, while agile, often need more regulatory compliance and robust infrastructure for long-term success.

Additionally, AI initiatives are notorious for failing to move past development. Statistics show that 85% of AI projects don’t make it to production. This staggering number highlights a critical gap between ambition and exclusion.

The above outcome often results from the need for the right change management strategy. Businesses pour time and resources into solutions that never see fruition, which is bad for a company’s bottom line.

A Goal to Boost ROI From the Start

Intelygenz focuses on delivering measurable returns on investment (ROI) from the outset. How so? The company blends advanced technology with rigorous testing. This approach results in every project meeting specific business goals.

Take the case of a bank looking to improve its marketing efficiency. Intelygenz developed an AI model that matched customers with tailored products. The financial institution saw a 736% increase in ROI and a 43% reduction in costs.

The company also helped a global banking client with call center inefficiencies. The firm implemented AI-powered prioritization and automation, which led to a 95% improvement in privatization accuracy and an 89% boost in call-forwarding efficiency.

Collaboration Makes a Difference

Intelygenz’s focus on AI implementation that drives ROI is what produces tangible results. An integral aspect of the process is its collaborative approach. Unlike many tech providers that hand off a product and step back, Intelygenz embeds collaboration in its workflow.

Intelygenz works closely with client teams. At every step, the company transfers knowledge and builds internal capabilities. This partnership model leads to smooth transitions from concept to production, sets clients up for long-term success and creates a foundation for sustainable growth.

Their work with an entrepreneurial bank serves as a perfect example. The financial institution aimed to carve out a niche by serving freelancers and small businesses. Intelygenz developed tools for personalization, smooth integration and customer-focused operational processes. These solutions help the lender attract a dedicated customer base and fill key market gaps.

In another case, a global banking entity needed help defining the objectives of an AI initiative. Intelygenz identified high-impact use cases that increased operational efficiency by 30%.

Human-Centric Technology Matters

Intelygenz is not a run-of-the-mill AI consultancy—this team specializes in developing and producing AI solutions for enterprises. At the heart of every solution is the human experience. The company designs systems that are intuitive, secure and trustworthy. This means that technology serves people, not the other way around. This commitment to human-centric innovation is crucial in industries like banking, where trust is non-negotiable.

Intelygenz USA has become a trailblazer in AI and deep tech under its president, Chris Brown. With more than two decades in the tech industry and more than 12 years specializing in AI, Brown leads a team of experts who designed bespoke solutions for diverse sectors, including banking, e-commerce and healthcare.

Whether leveraging data-driven architectures or implementing streaming AI, the company delivers solutions that align with clients’ business goals.

An AI Partner That Delivers Results

Over the next year, Intelygenz plans to deepen its footprint in financial services while exploring new industries where AI implementation can drive change. In the meantime, the company remains focused on making banks as agile and customer-focused as fintech and fintech as stable and compliant as banks.

For businesses ready to leverage the power of AI, Intelygenz offers more than solutions – they deliver results.

