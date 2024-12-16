Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Banking

Czech central bank will interrupt rate cut path, analysts say: Reuters poll
2024-12-13T114700Z_1_LYNXMPEKBC0GK_RTROPTP_4_CZECH

Published : 1 day ago, on

(This Dec. 13 story has been corrected to remove two erroneous bullet points)

By Jan Lopatka

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech National Bank (CNB) will interrupt its policy-easing cycle next week after a year of consecutive rate cuts, but will return to easing in the first quarter next year, a Reuters poll suggested on Friday.

The central bank has cut rates by 300 basis points to 4.0% since last December, but persistent growth in the prices of services and a recovery in food prices that had previously weighed on inflation have added to reasons for a pause.

All 14 analysts in the poll said there would be no change in interest rates on Dec. 19.

A pause has been well flagged by central bankers, including Governor Ales Michl.

Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova told Reuters this week that a pause was warranted, but rate cuts may again come into consideration if inflation starts falling in January from an uptick to the 3% area expected in December, and if annual repricing by traders in January points to disinflation next year.

In central Europe, Hungary’s central bank – which like its Czech peer had been cutting rates since last year – paused in October and November as falls in the forint raised price pressure concerns.

Manufacturing sluggishness caused by weak demand from trade partners including Germany has slowed the Czech recovery, otherwise driven by a consumer rebound.

Inflation has edged up from early-2024 lows to 2.8% year-on-year in November, staying within but close to the boundary of the 1-percentage-point tolerance band around the 2% target.

In the poll, 9 out of 12 analysts predicted the central bank would return to cuts in the first quarter, when the board holds two policy meetings, in February and March. Five saw the first move in February.

Seven saw one 25-basis-point easing in the first quarter while two predicted the repo rate would be 50 basis points lower by March at 3.50%.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, additional reporting by Alan Charlish, editing by Andrew Heavens)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post