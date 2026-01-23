Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 23, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 23, 2026
Intel's Frankfurt shares fell 12.1% after a forecast missed estimates, aligning with U.S. after-hours trading.
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Shares of Intel listed in Frankfurt tumbled on Friday after the company forecast quarterly revenue and profit below market estimates after-hours on Thursday.
By 0704 GMT shares in Frankfurt were down 12.1%, roughly in line with their after hours move in the U.S.
(Reporting by Samuel Indyk, editing by Alun John)
