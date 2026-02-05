Instagram down for more than 10,000 US users
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 5, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 5, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 5, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 5, 2026
Instagram faced an outage affecting over 10,000 US users, tracked by Downdetector. Meta Platforms is addressing the issue.
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms' Instagram was down for more than 10,000 users in the U.S. on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. There were 10,108 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform as of 8.30 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.
(Reporting by Fabiola Arámburo in Mexico City; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
An outage refers to a period when a service or system is unavailable or not functioning properly, often due to technical issues or maintenance.
A tracking website monitors and reports on the status of various services, including outages, by collecting user reports and data from multiple sources.
Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, Inc., is a technology company that owns and operates various social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook.
Downdetector is a website that tracks and reports on service outages for various online platforms by aggregating user-reported issues and status updates.
User impact refers to the effect that an outage or service disruption has on users, including their ability to access and use the service.
Explore more articles in the Finance category