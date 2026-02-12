Inside MAB Group’s Growth: What Is Actually Being Measured
Growth often gets discussed in numbers, associating with valuation, revenue, expansion and the like. However, these figures can rarely explain how a company endures when conditions turn hostile. In volatile markets, the more revealing metrics can become less visible: the ability to absorb shock, rec...
Growth often gets discussed in numbers, associating with valuation, revenue, expansion and the like. However, these figures can rarely explain how a company endures when conditions turn hostile. In volatile markets, the more revealing metrics can become less visible: the ability to absorb shock, recalibrate systems, and continue operating without losing strategic coherence. But, it is companies like the MAB Group (Matsapa-A-Botshelo) by founder and CEO Pinagare Mogodi that has taken shape over time even within this quieter measurement of endurance.
Founded in 2010, the MAB Group didn’t emerge in a period of stability. It gradually walked the path of success while it underwent varied challenges like economic contractions, sectoral uncertainty, and shifting global demand. As Africa’s role in minerals, energy, and logistics became increasingly central to global supply chains, MAB Group’s approach reflected a focus on asset discipline and long-cycle planning rather than short-term acceleration. At the very core of this approach is Pinagare Mogodi and his leadership, which is defined less by uninterrupted ascent and more by repeated phases of reassessment, recovery, and structural refinement.
Mogodi’s Growth as an Entrepreneur
In building his business, despite the challenges mentioned before, he rebuilt time and again and steered his company through periods when its debt exceeded 50 million rand, approximately three million United States dollars. By redefining systems, restructuring assets, and sharpening strategies, Mogodi pushed forward.
Mogodi's persistence has been instrumental in shaping MAB Group into a diversified platform rooted in mining, energy, logistics, and connectivity. Reflecting this dedication, the company has positioned itself to withstand market cycles and deliver measurable, consistent impact.
MAB Group’s Plans for Expansion
The 2025 G20 Summit, hosted in Africa for the first time, reaffirmed the continent's role in energy security, mineral supply, and resilient global supply chains. Building on this momentum, MAB Group has earned international recognition, featuring in major media outlets including New York Weekly, Business Insider Africa, Business Tech, and The Daily Caller.
Currently, MAB Group aims to facilitate expansion through exclusivity. Mogodi has emphasized that, once the final round of investment is complete, the company has suggested that its cap table will remain sealed for the next five years. This way, MAB Group is again positioning itself for long-term growth alongside a wider community of established African resource leaders.
Understanding the Foundations of MAB Group’s Strategy
Mining is at the core of MAB Group’s strategy. Already supplying high-grade coal and chrome for export, the company meets demanding quality and delivery standards. It is developing new coal and chrome mines aligned with national priorities, engineered for sustainability.
These assets are designed for about 40 years of operation, supporting long-term jobs and supplier growth, especially in logistics and processing. Building on robust standards in packaging, export readiness, and delivery, MAB Group plans to expand into copper and is already in talks with major off-takers.
MAB Group also exports fuel and diesel, with MAB Energy emerging as a key player in Southern Africa’s supply chain, serving mining, transport, agriculture, and construction. The national logistics initiative delivers province-wide truck-stop and diesel-depot hubs as industrial ecosystems.
The group is also moving into digital infrastructure, aiming to broaden internet access.
Positioned for the Long Term
MAB Group is positioned for sustained growth, grounded in the belief in South Africa’s potential and reinforced by expansion plans and effective governance. The company remains committed to its strategic direction and structured asset management. They continue to deliver integrated solutions that move industries forward, combining reliability, efficiency, and innovation on each project.
