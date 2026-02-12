Global Banking & Finance Review® is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

Growth often gets discussed in numbers, associating with valuation, revenue, expansion and the like. However, these figures can rarely explain how a company endures when conditions turn hostile. In volatile markets, the more revealing metrics can become less visible: the ability to absorb shock, recalibrate systems, and continue operating without losing strategic coherence. But, it is companies like the MAB Group (Matsapa-A-Botshelo) by founder and CEO Pinagare Mogodi that has taken shape over time even within this quieter measurement of endurance.



Founded in 2010, the MAB Group didn’t emerge in a period of stability. It gradually walked the path of success while it underwent varied challenges like economic contractions, sectoral uncertainty, and shifting global demand. As Africa’s role in minerals, energy, and logistics became increasingly central to global supply chains, MAB Group’s approach reflected a focus on asset discipline and long-cycle planning rather than short-term acceleration. At the very core of this approach is Pinagare Mogodi and his leadership, which is defined less by uninterrupted ascent and more by repeated phases of reassessment, recovery, and structural refinement.



Mogodi’s Growth as an Entrepreneur



In building his business, despite the challenges mentioned before, he rebuilt time and again and steered his company through periods when its debt exceeded 50 million rand, approximately three million United States dollars. By redefining systems, restructuring assets, and sharpening strategies, Mogodi pushed forward.



Mogodi's persistence has been instrumental in shaping MAB Group into a diversified platform rooted in mining, energy, logistics, and connectivity. Reflecting this dedication, the company has positioned itself to withstand market cycles and deliver measurable, consistent impact.

MAB Group’s Plans for Expansion



The 2025 G20 Summit, hosted in Africa for the first time, reaffirmed the continent's role in energy security, mineral supply, and resilient global supply chains. Building on this momentum, MAB Group has earned international recognition, featuring in major media outlets including New York Weekly, Business Insider Africa, Business Tech, and The Daily Caller.



Currently, MAB Group aims to facilitate expansion through exclusivity. Mogodi has emphasized that, once the final round of investment is complete, the company has suggested that its cap table will remain sealed for the next five years. This way, MAB Group is again positioning itself for long-term growth alongside a wider community of established African resource leaders.



Understanding the Foundations of MAB Group’s Strategy



Mining is at the core of MAB Group’s strategy. Already supplying high-grade coal and chrome for export, the company meets demanding quality and delivery standards. It is developing new coal and chrome mines aligned with national priorities, engineered for sustainability.



These assets are designed for about 40 years of operation, supporting long-term jobs and supplier growth, especially in logistics and processing. Building on robust standards in packaging, export readiness, and delivery, MAB Group plans to expand into copper and is already in talks with major off-takers.



MAB Group also exports fuel and diesel, with MAB Energy emerging as a key player in Southern Africa’s supply chain, serving mining, transport, agriculture, and construction. The national logistics initiative delivers province-wide truck-stop and diesel-depot hubs as industrial ecosystems.



The group is also moving into digital infrastructure, aiming to broaden internet access.

Positioned for the Long Term



MAB Group is positioned for sustained growth, grounded in the belief in South Africa’s potential and reinforced by expansion plans and effective governance. The company remains committed to its strategic direction and structured asset management. They continue to deliver integrated solutions that move industries forward, combining reliability, efficiency, and innovation on each project.