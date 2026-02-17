Independent UN body condemns 'vicious attacks' on UN expert on Palestinian rights
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 17, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
An independent UN body condemns disinformation attacks on Francesca Albanese, a Palestinian rights expert, amid calls for her resignation by European ministers.
By Olivia Le Poidevin
GENEVA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - An independent United Nations body on Tuesday condemned what it described as vicious attacks based on disinformation by several European ministers against the organisation's special rapporteur for Palestine, Francesca Albanese.
In the past week several European countries, including Germany, France and Italy, called for Albanese’s resignation over her alleged criticism of Israel. Albanese, an Italian lawyer, denies making the remarks.
On Friday, the Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Petr Macinka quoted Albanese on X as having called Israel a "common enemy of humanity", and he also called for her resignation.
A transcript of Albanese's remarks made in Doha on February 7 seen by Reuters did not characterise Israel in this way, although she has consistently criticised the country in the past over the Gaza conflict.
The UN Coordination Committee - a body of six independent experts which coordinates and facilitates the work of Special Rapporteurs - accused European ministers of relying on "manufactured facts".
"Instead of demanding Ms Albanese's resignation for performing her mandate...these government representatives should join forces to hold accountable, including before the International Criminal Court, leaders and officials accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza," the Committee said.
It said the pressure exerted on Albanese was part of an increasing trend of politically motivated and malicious attacks against independent human rights experts, U.N. officials and judges of international courts.
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration imposed sanctions on Albanese after she wrote letters to U.S. companies accusing them of contributing to gross human rights violations by Israel in Gaza and the West Bank.
U.N. experts are commissioned by the Geneva-based Human Rights Council to monitor and document specific human rights crises but are independent of the organisation itself.
There is no precedent for removing a special rapporteur during their term, although diplomats said that states on the 47-member council could in theory propose a motion to do so.
However, they said strong support for Palestinian rights within the body means that such a motion was unlikely to pass.
(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin; additional reporting Emma FargeEditing by Gareth Jones)
A special rapporteur is an independent expert appointed by the United Nations to monitor and report on specific human rights issues globally. They provide recommendations and advocate for accountability in human rights violations.
War crimes are serious violations of the laws of war that include acts such as intentionally killing civilians, torturing prisoners, and taking hostages. They are prosecuted under international law.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) is an international tribunal that prosecutes individuals for crimes such as genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. It aims to hold accountable those responsible for serious violations of international law.
Human rights advocacy involves efforts to promote and protect the rights of individuals and groups. Advocates work to raise awareness, influence policy, and hold violators accountable for human rights abuses.
