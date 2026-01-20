Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Chornobyl nuclear power plant, site of the world's worst civil nuclear catastrophe, lost all off-site power following widespread military activity on Tuesday morning, the UN atomic watchdog said in a post on X.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that several Ukrainian electrical substations vital for nuclear safety were affected by the military activity, while power lines to some other nuclear power plants were also impacted.
Russia launched a combined drone and missile attack on Ukraine early on Tuesday, knocking out power and heating supplies to thousands of apartment buildings in Kyiv amid freezing temperatures, Ukrainian officials said.
(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens)
Off-site power refers to electricity supplied from external sources to facilities like nuclear power plants, which is crucial for their safe operation. A loss of off-site power can lead to safety concerns.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is an international organization that promotes the peaceful use of nuclear energy and aims to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
Electrical substations are facilities that transform voltage from high to low or vice versa, enabling the distribution of electricity to consumers. They are critical for maintaining power supply.
Nuclear safety encompasses the measures and protocols in place to prevent accidents and ensure the safe operation of nuclear facilities, protecting both people and the environment.
Military activity refers to operations conducted by armed forces, which can include training, combat, and logistical support. Such activities can impact civilian infrastructure and safety.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category