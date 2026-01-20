Finance
UK approves China plan for new embassy in London subject to conditions
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Britain gave approval on Tuesday for China to build its new embassy in London, subject to conditions.
(Reporting by UK Bureau, Editing by William James)
