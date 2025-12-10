Dec ‌10 (Reuters) - Husqvarna targets average annual organic ‍sales growth ‌of 3% to 5% over a business ⁠cycle, the garden ‌equipment maker said on Wednesday ahead of its investor day presentations.

The group also targets an ⁠operating margin above 10% and a return on capital ​employed of 15% through the cycle, ‌timeline of which ⁠is not specified. It reiterated its policy of paying out 40% of net income ​as dividends.

Its earlier financial goals, announced in 2021, were for yearly organic sales growth of 5% and an operating margin ​of ‍13%.

Husqvarna said it ​would carry out a cost-cutting programme between 2026 and 2030 to enhance the efficiency of its operations.

The plan is expected to result in annual run-rate savings of 4 ⁠billion Swedish crowns ($427 million) by the end of 2030. During ​the process, Husqvarna's reported operating income will be impacted by non-recurring costs totalling 1.5 billion crowns, it said.

($1 = ‌9.3672 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Olenska and Elviira Luoma in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)