Dec ‌10 (Reuters) - Insurer Aegon said on Wednesday ‍it ‌would move its legal domicile and head office ⁠to the United ‌States, as it continues to restructure its business with a central focus on U.S. growth.

It ⁠aims to complete the move by January 1, ​2028, at which time the whole ‌group will be ⁠renamed Transamerica Inc, after Aegon's U.S. brand which accounts for about 70% of its ​operations.

In a statement published ahead of its investor day presentations, Aegon announced a 400-million-euro ($465 million) share buyback plan for ​2026 ‍and a dividend ​growth target of more than 5% per year.

The group aims to grow its annual operating result by around 5% in 2026 and 2027. Its operating capital generation is ⁠expected to be flat or grow by up to 5% ​per year, with yearly free cash flow increasing by about 5% in the same period, it said.

($1 = 0.8600 ‌euros)

