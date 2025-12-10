Aegon to move headquarters to US, announces 400-million-euro buyback for 2026
Aegon to move headquarters to US, announces 400-million-euro buyback for 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 10, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 10, 2025
Dec 10 (Reuters) - Insurer Aegon said on Wednesday it would move its legal domicile and head office to the United States, as it continues to restructure its business with a central focus on U.S. growth.
It aims to complete the move by January 1, 2028, at which time the whole group will be renamed Transamerica Inc, after Aegon's U.S. brand which accounts for about 70% of its operations.
In a statement published ahead of its investor day presentations, Aegon announced a 400-million-euro ($465 million) share buyback plan for 2026 and a dividend growth target of more than 5% per year.
The group aims to grow its annual operating result by around 5% in 2026 and 2027. Its operating capital generation is expected to be flat or grow by up to 5% per year, with yearly free cash flow increasing by about 5% in the same period, it said.
($1 = 0.8600 euros)
(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Jakob Van Calster in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)