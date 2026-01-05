Finance
Hungary's Orban says U.S. intervention in Venezuela good for energy markets
Posted on January 5, 2026
BUDAPEST, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Recent developments in Venezuela should result in a more favourable situation on world energy markets, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.
He said that Venezuela and the United States together could control 40-50% of global oil stocks, which can significantly affect world prices.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Anita Komuves)
