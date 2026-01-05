Eni spins off refineries, depots into new unit
Posted on January 5, 2026
MILAN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni said on Monday it transferred the refineries and depots it owns in Europe and the Middle East to a new unit called Eni Industrial Evolution.
The new unit includes Eni's Sannazzaro de Burgondi and Taranto refineries, the group's stake in the Milazzo refinery joint venture and the Livorno refinery in Italy, the energy group said.
"The transaction... is part of Eni's strategy to ensure a fully decarbonised energy offering both in production processes and to consumers," the Italian group said in a statement.
