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As businesses accelerate the shift from paper-based processes to digital workflows, electronic signatures are becoming an important part of customer experience and operational efficiency. Signify Georgia is developing

As businesses accelerate the shift from paper-based processes to digital workflows, electronic signatures are becoming an important part of customer experience and operational efficiency. Signify Georgia is developing digital contracting platform designed to simplify document preparation, identity verification, signing, tracking and secure storage within a single workflow.

In this interview with Global Banking & Finance Review, Zviad Tsotskolauri, Co-founder and CEO of Signify Georgia, discusses the company’s approach to digital transformation, workflow automation and accessible digital signing. He also explores Signify’s use of artificial intelligence, its approach to security and regulatory requirements, and its plans to expand across Georgia and Central and Eastern Europe.

What do you believe were the key factors that contributed to Signify being recognised for Best Digital Transformation for CX Operations Georgia 2026 and Excellence in Innovation - Digital Signature Solution Georgia 2026, and what do these awards mean for the company?

We built Signify on a slightly unpopular opinion: the signature is the easy part. The bigger challenge for businesses is everything around it- chasing the right version, getting the right people in the right order, finding the file six months later. Most tools digitise the pen and leave the rest alone. We automated the whole path instead, and we refused to charge per document for it, because metering the thing your business runs on is a strange way to price software. Five years and 2,000+ organisations later, these awards and this recognition say the bet was right. It also lands as we take the platform into Central and Eastern Europe, which is the part we care about most.

2. Which customer experience and operational challenges did Signify set out to solve, and how has the company redesigned the journey from document preparation and identity verification through to signing, delivery and secure storage?

The real problem was never paper - it was the handoffs. A contract would start in Word, move to email, get printed for a signature, get scanned back at the wrong resolution, and end its life in a folder nobody could search. Every handoff is a place where things stall or break. So we collapsed the journey into one flow: the document is prepared with automation instead of copy-paste, the signer proves who they are without leaving the page, they sign on whatever device is in their hand - or on a tablet at your front desk, which matters more than people expect in branch and retail environments, and the executed file routes and archives itself. No downloads, no account creation for the signer, no version archaeology afterwards. To us, digital transformation is about removing friction, not digitising the pen.

3. What measurable improvements have clients achieved through Signify in areas such as service times, document turnaround, completion rates, error reduction and customer satisfaction, and can you share examples that demonstrate the scale of this impact?

The clearest change is elapsed time: agreements that took days now close in minutes, because nothing is waiting on someone's inbox. For example, one automotive customer reduced its onboarding paperwork process from five days to two hours across five branches. The second change is quieter but adds up - automated field population removes most of the manual mistakes, so the error rate on things like names, dates and account numbers falls close to zero. And because our core tiers don't charge per document, teams stop rationing which agreements are worth digitising. That sounds like a pricing detail, in practice it's what moves a company from “we use e-signature for big deals” to “we use it for everything.”

4. What distinguishes Signify’s digital signature solution from conventional electronic signing tools, particularly in relation to workflow automation, real-time tracking, API integrations, automated document routing and contract intelligence?

Most e-signature tools are a very expensive way to put an image on a PDF. We treat the contract as a workflow with a document attached: routing rules, real-time status, integrations into the systems where the work actually starts, and an AI layer that does something a bit unusual — it explains the agreement, in plain language, to the person being asked to sign it. That's a deliberate choice. The industry has spent a decade building tools for the party sending the contract and almost nothing for the party receiving one. Signers who understand what they’re signing complete faster and dispute less. Deeper contract analysis is on the roadmap, the plain-language layer is live today.

5. Trust is central to any digital signature service. How does Signify address identity assurance, consent, audit trails, data protection, access controls and operational resilience while meeting Georgian requirements and supporting cross-border use?

We treat the requirements of each market separately rather than assuming that one regulatory framework automatically covers another. Georgia has its own national qualified-signature framework, separate from Europe's, and we support it natively. In the EU we’re eIDAS-aligned and integrate qualified trust service providers directly, with coverage expanding market by market. Underneath all of it sits the unglamorous part that decides whether an agreement survives a challenge: ISO 27001-certified information security management, tamper-evident audit trails, encryption in transit and at rest, granular access control, GDPR compliance, and 99.9% uptime.

6. How does Signify ensure that its digital signing experience remains accessible and intuitive for customers with different levels of digital confidence, whether they are signing remotely on mobile devices or in person, and how does client feedback influence product development?

Our hardest user isn't the procurement director who bought the platform. It is the person who receives a signing request on a phone and may have never signed anything digitally. If that person can't finish in under a minute, unassisted, the product has failed regardless of how good the admin panel is. We design around simplicity: no software to install, no account required for the signer, and a signing journey that works across devices. That constraint shapes everything. Client feedback is what surfaces the gaps we can’t see - localised signing interfaces came directly from customers telling us their counterparties were dropping out at the language barrier, and in-person tablet signing came from front-office teams who needed to close in the room, not after it.

7. Looking ahead, what are Signify’s priorities for expanding its customer experience and digital signature capabilities in Georgia and internationally, and what message would you like to share with clients, partners and stakeholders following this recognition?

Two tracks. At Signify we keep deepening what we do in Georgia, where the biggest remaining opportunity is the public sector. And we go into Poland, Romania and other CEE markets with real digital momentum, credible local players, and companies that are past being convinced digital contracting works and are now choosing between vendors. That’s a good fight to be in. On product, the focus is expanding qualified signing coverage market by market and pushing the AI layer from explanation into genuine analysis and automation. To our clients: you are the reason this is happening. Most of what's good in the product came from someone telling us, usually bluntly, what was wrong with it.

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