Interviews What 2025 Taught Fintech Product Teams and What 2026 Could Bring: Insights from Industry Expert Raunaq Malik

The year 2025 has been a defining one for fintech and digital products worldwide. Companies continued to innovate with real-time payments, embedded finance, and AI-driven automation. At the same time, they faced growing challenges in compliance, cybersecurity, and risk management. Reports from the year highlighted embedded finance and AI adoption as key trends reshaping financial services, as organizations sought to automate payments, reduce errors, and deliver seamless experiences for their partners and customers.

To gain insights from an industry expert on navigating these challenges, we spoke with Raunaq Malik, Product Manager at Expedia Group, specialist on affiliate partner integration and payments across geographies, building data pipelines and leveraging AI-driven automation to improve partner experience and business scalability..

1. As 2025 came to a close, what were the most significant challenges for product leaders in fintech and digital products?

Raunaq Malik: Looking back, one of the biggest challenges in 2025 was balancing innovation with operational stability. The industry was moving quickly with embedded finance and automated workflows, but at the same time, concerns around security and risk were increasing. Ensuring that systems could scale while remaining reliable required a lot of careful planning. We implemented robust data quality monitoring and continuous compliance checks, and spent significant effort coordinating across teams. Regulatory changes in different regions also meant we often had to adjust our plans or rework parts of the system to stay compliant. It was a year where every product decision had to consider both opportunity and risk.

2. AI and automation were major trends in 2025. How did these technologies impact product work?

Raunaq Malik: AI and automation became essential tools rather than optional features. We used AI-driven analytics to identify patterns in partner payments and detect anomalies before they caused problems. This allowed us to respond quickly and prevent errors that could affect partners or customers. Automation also reduced manual work for routine tasks like onboarding new partners and reconciling payments. These systems improved speed and accuracy, making day-to-day operations much more reliable. By the end of the year, these technologies were integrated into the core of our workflows, not just as experimental tools but as fundamental enablers for scaling operations.

3. Cybersecurity threats were increasing in 2025. What did this mean for product teams?

Raunaq Malik: Security was a constant focus throughout 2025. As fintech products grew and connected with multiple partners, vulnerabilities in APIs and third-party systems posed real risks. Attackers were also using more advanced tools, including automation, to target systems quickly. To counter this, we invested heavily in monitoring, implemented stronger authentication, and conducted regular stress tests. These measures ensured that we could detect and respond to threats before they affected partners or customers. It was a year where security had to be built into every layer of the product rather than added later.

4. How did regulatory pressures shape product priorities in 2025?

Raunaq Malik: Regulatory scrutiny was one of the most influential factors in shaping product priorities. With operations spanning multiple regions, each with different rules, we had to integrate compliance into the product design itself. This meant that compliance was part of the backlog rather than something handled after development. We collaborated closely with legal and risk teams to translate complex regulations into actionable product features. This approach helped us avoid costly retrofits and ensured that our releases met both business needs and regulatory expectations.

5. Embedded finance grew rapidly in 2025. What operational challenges did this bring?

Raunaq Malik: Embedded finance unlocked exciting opportunities, but it also made operations more complex. Every partner or platform came with different APIs, rules, and data standards. Ensuring consistency and reliability across all these connections required strong API governance and automated reconciliation processes. Early in the year, we focused on expanding our testing frameworks and creating reusable integration templates. This allowed new partners to be onboarded quickly without disrupting existing systems, which was critical as the affiliate network continued to grow globally.

6. How did your team use data to make better decisions in 2025?

Raunaq Malik: Data was central to everything we did. We established systematic checks across partner transaction flows to identify patterns that could indicate risk or quality issues. For example, we noticed recurring issues with certain payout processes, which allowed us to refine our automation logic and reduce errors. We also used data to improve transparency for our partners. Dashboards showing real-time payout statuses and trends helped partners understand their transactions better and increased trust in the system.

7. Looking ahead to 2026, which technology trends will influence product strategy the most?

Raunaq Malik: In 2026, I expect agentic AI, systems that can execute workflows autonomously, to become more prominent. The industry is moving past AI as a tool for analysis toward AI that can act independently across processes. This will change how we design products and automate decisions. Additionally, real-time operations, predictive analytics, and adaptive risk controls will become standard expectations. These trends will require products to be more resilient and responsive, while still maintaining trust and reliability.

8. Trust and customer experience were crucial in 2025. How did you ensure enhancements did not compromise these?

Raunaq Malik: Trust was always a top priority. Whenever we deployed automation or new features, we made sure there were clear audit trails and feedback mechanisms. Partners could see what changed and why, which helped maintain confidence even as systems evolved rapidly. We also measured the impact of enhancements on partner satisfaction and resolved any issues quickly. Transparent communication and reliability were key to sustaining trust throughout the year.

9. Talent shortages affected many teams in 2025. How did this impact delivery?

Raunaq Malik: Specialized skills in AI, data engineering, and risk management were in high demand. This sometimes slowed delivery because certain expertise was hard to find. To address this, we invested in mentoring and cross-training within the team. Pairing senior engineers with junior members helped spread knowledge and build resilience. This approach ensured that we could adapt to changing requirements without major delays, and it strengthened the team for future challenges.

10. What advice would you give to product managers entering fintech or digital transformation in 2026?

Raunaq Malik: First, always start with understanding the problem, not jumping straight to solutions. Know the business context, user needs, and operational constraints before making design decisions. Build fluency in data and automation technologies, as these will be essential for scaling products effectively. Think ahead about risk, compliance, and operational impacts. And most importantly, stay empathetic to users and partners. Products that solve real problems, maintain trust, and are easy to use will always stand out.

Conclusion The end of 2025 marked a shift from experimentation to operational excellence. Product leaders had to navigate complex regulations, growing security threats, and rising expectations for seamless digital financial experiences. Raunaq Malik’s insights show that strong data practices, automation, and cross-functional collaboration were essential for building reliable and partner-focused products. Looking to 2026, trends like agentic AI and real-time systems are expected to play an even larger role, rewarding teams that prioritize reliability, adaptability, and user trust.