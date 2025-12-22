Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

How Modern Payment Solutions Drive Profits and Enhance Player Retention

Picture this: a player finally hits a win and wants to cash out — only to wait days for the payout to land. They try again. Still slow. By the third attempt, they’ve moved on to another platform.



It’s not bad luck — it’s bad payments.

In iGaming, where attention spans are short and competition is brutal, legacy payment systems are quietly eroding both player trust and operator profits. Delayed withdrawals, failed transactions, high decline rates — it’s a slow bleed that few operators can afford to ignore.

Let’s break down why the payment back-end might be your platform’s weakest link — and what to do about it.







Players Don’t Wait Anymore. Why Should Your Systems?

According to YouGov, 69% of online gamblers cite instant payouts as a top priority — and 60% say they’d switch platforms if withdrawals are slow or clunky. Yet many operators still rely on outdated, patched-together payment stacks that were built for a different era.

The result?

Missed deposits due to failed verifications

Frustrated VIPs churning to faster competitors

Sky-high chargeback rates

Hours lost in manual reconciliation

These aren’t edge cases. They’re daily operational headaches.

And the worst part? You might not even realize how much you’re losing.



Hidden Costs: It’s Not Just the Fees

Legacy PSPs don’t just come with steep transaction costs — they drag entire systems down with inefficiencies that operators rarely calculate until it’s too late.

According to a global study by LexisNexis Risk Solutions, only 26% of cross-border payments are processed straight-through without manual intervention. That means nearly three out of four transactions require some kind of manual repair, additional verification, or enrichment. And that inefficiency comes at a price.

The average fee for a rejected or repaired payment? $12 USD — and that’s before factoring in lost time, frustrated users, or missed deposits.

About 15% of global payments require manual enrichment just to get through the system.

And more than 50% of businesses report losing 2% or more of their customers due to failed or delayed payments — a brutal hit in high-churn sectors like iGaming.

The root cause? Manual checks, outdated infrastructure, and clunky processes. Over 70% of respondents still check payment details manually — a friction point that slows everything down.

Compare that to modern orchestration platforms using real-time APIs, intelligent data validation, and fully automated routing. These systems not only cut failure rates but free up teams to focus on strategic growth instead of cleaning up payment messes.

So the question isn’t whether outdated systems are costing you — it’s how much.







Crypto, AI & Flexibility: The New Payment Trifecta

Today’s players want options — and speed. Increasingly, that means:

Crypto payments for fast, cross-border access and lower fees

AI-driven fraud detection for smarter, real-time security

Unified orchestration across cards, wallets, and bank transfers

According to Deloitte’s 2025 payments report, platforms across digital industries are turning to integrated payment systems to improve speed, flexibility, and compliance.

In other words: fewer headaches, happier players, and better margins.

So What’s the Fix?

This isn’t just a tech issue — it’s a strategy issue. You don’t need more PSPs. You need fewer silos.

That’s the model companies like Corytech are quietly pushing forward. Their integrated orchestration platform combines fiat and crypto, automated compliance, and smart routing in a single backend — without overhauling your entire system.

It’s not a rebrand. It’s a rethink. From “get the payment done” to “make payments drive growth.”

And if it works for major operators handling multiple jurisdictions, it’ll work for you.







Time for a Payment Health Check?

If you're an iGaming operator or payment service provider, ask yourself:

How fast are your average withdrawals?

How many transactions fail at checkout?

Are your chargeback rates under control?

Can you accept crypto and comply with AML/KYC?

How many hours does your finance team spend reconciling data?

If those answers aren’t sharp, it might be time to reassess.

Because here’s the thing: Players don’t wait. And the ones who do? They’re not loyal. They’re just stuck — for now.







TL;DR

Legacy payment systems are costing you more than processing fees. They’re eating into your margins, killing retention, and leaving you vulnerable to fraud and compliance risks.

Modern payment platforms — like those developed by Corytech — offer an alternative that is aimed at providing faster, more flexible, and future-ready infrastructure, which may help keep players satisfied and operations lean.



Disclaimer: This article was prepared in collaboration with Corytech and reflects the company’s perspectives, product positioning, and views on payment infrastructure in the iGaming sector. Any references to performance, efficiency, player experience, or operational impact describe Corytech’s intended capabilities and are not guarantees of results. Actual outcomes may vary depending on operator, market, and implementation.