ZURICH, ‌Dec 9 (Reuters) - Newly created Swiss insurer Helvetia Baloise plans ‍to ‌cut up to 2,600 jobs in the coming years to ⁠boost profitability, a person ‌familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Switzerland's largest multi-line insurer, with a combined market cap of nearly 20 billion Swiss francs ($24.83 ⁠billion), aims to shed 2,000 to 2,600 positions by 2028, with 1,400 ​to 1,800 roles to be cut in ‌its home market.

The cuts ⁠will mainly affect the group headquarters and local businesses in Switzerland and Germany. In Germany, 260 to 330 jobs ​are to be eliminated, the person said.

The Basel-based company employs around 22,000 people.

Helvetia, of St Gallen, and Basel-based Baloise completed their merger on Friday, after announcing the ​deal in ‍April along with ​planned annual cost savings of 350 million Swiss francs, two-thirds of which would come from reducing personnel costs.

A Helvetia Baloise spokesperson confirmed the figures, saying there would also be redundancies, though numbers were not yet fixed. The group will ⁠rely on natural attrition, typically 7% to 8% of staff a year, as well ​ass early retirements.

Existing cost-cutting programmes at both companies will continue alongside merger synergies.

Helvetia Baloise operates not only in Switzerland and Germany but also in France, ‌Italy, Spain, Belgium, Austria and Luxembourg.

($1 = 0.8054 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by John Revill, editing by Miranda Murray)