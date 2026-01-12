Headlines
Greenland says it will boost efforts to ensure its defence is supported by NATO
Posted on January 12, 2026
STOCKHOLM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Greenland's government said on Monday it would increase efforts to ensure its defence takes place under the auspices of NATO.
