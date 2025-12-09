ATHENS, ‌Dec 9 (Reuters) - Flights to and from ‍Heraklion ‌Airport on the Greek island of Crete ⁠resumed early on ‌Tuesday, aviation officials said, after farmers who had been blocking the terminal ended a ⁠protest.

Three flights were cancelled and several others delayed after a group ​of farmers threw stones at ‌police and stormed ⁠onto the runway at Heraklion on Monday, halting some air traffic.

The airport resumed ​operations around 0800 GMT on Tuesday, a Greek aviation official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Farmers have deployed thousands ​of ‍tractors and ​trucks in dozens of blockades, disrupting traffic during a nationwide demonstration triggered by funding delays.

Greek farmers face a shortfall of more than 600 million euros ($699 million) in ⁠European Union aid and other payments after a corruption ​scandal in which some farmers, aided by state employees, faked land ownership to qualify for payouts.

Ongoing audits ‌have slowed subsequent disbursements.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alexander Smith)