Greece's Heraklion airport resumes flights after farmers end protest
Greece's Heraklion airport resumes flights after farmers end protest
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 9, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 9, 2025
ATHENS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Flights to and from Heraklion Airport on the Greek island of Crete resumed early on Tuesday, aviation officials said, after farmers who had been blocking the terminal ended a protest.
Three flights were cancelled and several others delayed after a group of farmers threw stones at police and stormed onto the runway at Heraklion on Monday, halting some air traffic.
The airport resumed operations around 0800 GMT on Tuesday, a Greek aviation official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Farmers have deployed thousands of tractors and trucks in dozens of blockades, disrupting traffic during a nationwide demonstration triggered by funding delays.
Greek farmers face a shortfall of more than 600 million euros ($699 million) in European Union aid and other payments after a corruption scandal in which some farmers, aided by state employees, faked land ownership to qualify for payouts.
Ongoing audits have slowed subsequent disbursements.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alexander Smith)