Home > Finance > Oil prices gain on US interception of oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela over weekend
Finance

Oil prices gain on US interception of oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela over weekend

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 22, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to make clear the intercepted tanker was off the coast of Venezuela, not a Venezuelan oil tanker)

By Sam Li and Lewis Jackson

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed in early trade on Monday after the U.S. intercepted an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela in international waters.

Brent crude futures rose 44 cents, or 0.73%, to $60.91 per barrel by 0141 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 40 cents, or 0.71%, to $56.92.

The U.S. Coast Guard is also pursuing an oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela, in what would be the second such operation over the weekend and the third in less than two weeks if successful, officials told Reuters on Sunday.

The rebound in oil prices has been sparked by geopolitical developments starting with U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a "total and complete" blockade on sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers and subsequent developments there, followed by reports of a Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian shadow fleet vessel in the Mediterranean Sea, IG analyst Tony Sycamore said.

"The market is losing hope that the U.S.-brokered Russia-Ukraine peace talks will reach a lasting agreement any time soon," said Sycamore.

"These developments are helping to offset ongoing oversupply concerns, and combined with the false break lower last week which has caught the market on the wrong foot, the balance of risks is very close to shifting back toward the upside in crude oil."

Brent and WTI were down about 1% last week after both crude benchmarks fell about 4% in the week of December 8.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday talks between U.S., European and Ukrainian officials over the past three days in Florida aimed at ending Russia's war in Ukraine had focused on aligning positions. Those meetings and separate talks with Russian negotiators had been productive, he said.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin's top foreign policy aide said on Sunday that changes made by the Europeans and Ukraine to U.S. proposals for an end to the war in Ukraine did not improve prospects for peace.

(Reporting by Sam Li and Lewis Jackson; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Related Posts
Ukrainian drone attack damages two vessels in Russia's Krasnodar, officials say
Ukrainian drone attack damages two vessels in Russia's Krasnodar, officials say
Oil price gains after US interception of Venezuelan oil tanker over weekend
Oil price gains after US interception of Venezuelan oil tanker over weekend
UK job vacancies slide in November but pay growth accelerates, Adzuna says
UK job vacancies slide in November but pay growth accelerates, Adzuna says
Yen wallows near record lows on cautious BOJ stance despite intervention warnings
Yen wallows near record lows on cautious BOJ stance despite intervention warnings
Samsung Biologics to buy US drug production facility from GSK for $280 million
Samsung Biologics to buy US drug production facility from GSK for $280 million
Seatrium, Maersk settle dispute over $475 million contract for offshore wind vessel
Seatrium, Maersk settle dispute over $475 million contract for offshore wind vessel
Telecom Italia to hold Sunday board meeting on savings share conversion plan
Telecom Italia to hold Sunday board meeting on savings share conversion plan
Italy's Saipem wins offshore contract in Qatar for about $4 billion
Italy's Saipem wins offshore contract in Qatar for about $4 billion
US pursuing third oil tanker near Venezuela, officials say
US pursuing third oil tanker near Venezuela, officials say
France to build new aircraft carrier, Macron tells troops based in Gulf
France to build new aircraft carrier, Macron tells troops based in Gulf
Yen edges closer to intervention zone after BOJ rate decision
Yen edges closer to intervention zone after BOJ rate decision
Swiss interior minister open to social media ban for children
Swiss interior minister open to social media ban for children

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Roche CEO points to higher future drug prices in Switzerland after US deal

Roche CEO points to higher future drug prices in Switzerland after US deal

US intercepts oil tanker off Venezuelan coast, officials say

US intercepts oil tanker off Venezuelan coast, officials say

Escalating Russian airstrikes aim to cut Ukraine off from sea, Zelenskiy says

Escalating Russian airstrikes aim to cut Ukraine off from sea, Zelenskiy says

Stellantis CEO says investments at risk in Europe after EU auto package

Stellantis CEO says investments at risk in Europe after EU auto package

Italy's TIM wins 1 billion euro court payout, eyes savings share conversion

Italy's TIM wins 1 billion euro court payout, eyes savings share conversion

Bangladesh holds state funeral for slain youth leader amid tight security

Bangladesh holds state funeral for slain youth leader amid tight security

Ukraine says it hit Russian oil rig, patrol ship in Caspian Sea

Ukraine says it hit Russian oil rig, patrol ship in Caspian Sea

EU Council backs digital euro with both online and offline functionality

EU Council backs digital euro with both online and offline functionality

IMF welcomes EU's 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine, more work to be done

IMF welcomes EU's 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine, more work to be done

Euro zone consumer confidence falls to -14.6 in December

Euro zone consumer confidence falls to -14.6 in December

Musk wins appeal that restores 2018 Tesla pay deal now worth about $139 billion

Musk wins appeal that restores 2018 Tesla pay deal now worth about $139 billion

UK children's author David Walliams dropped by publisher after harassment allegations

UK children's author David Walliams dropped by publisher after harassment allegations

View All Finance Posts