A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Kevin Buckland

The march to ever-higher peaks for global stocks is showing no signs of letting up, with Tokyo, Taipei and Seoul among the markets bounding to new highs on Tuesday, after the Dow did the same overnight on Wall Street.

And signs point to the FTSE, DAX and STOXX 600 extending their own record runs once trading gets under way.

Whatever it is that could shake the market's momentum, it hasn't been the political upheaval in Venezuela. Quite the contrary, investors have been scooping up oil and defence shares, with risk sentiment entirely unscathed.

Crude oil traders, though, still haven't made up their minds as to what it all means. The initial $1 a barrel gains from Monday have not sustained.

A U.S. oil embargo on Venezuela remains in place, and the country has had to curb production because it's running out of storage space.

Reuters reported that President Trump will meet U.S. oil executives this week to discuss boosting Venezuelan crude output, but analysts say meaningful capacity increases would be years away.

Currencies have largely had their eyes elsewhere - with the exception maybe of the oil-linked Canadian dollar and Norwegian krone.

It's a big week for macroeconomic indicators, and after some consumer inflation readings from around Europe today, the focus shifts squarely to a run of U.S. jobs data, culminating with Friday's non-farm payrolls report.

The U.S. dollar made a round-trip on Monday, rising to a four-week high and back down again after weaker-than-expected manufacturing data and a warning from Fed official Neel Kashkari that the unemployment rate could "pop" higher.

That all serves to show how sensitive the market continues to be to the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.

Key developments that could influence markets on Tuesday:

- German, French CPI (both Dec)

- German, French, Italian, British, US PMIs (all December)

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)