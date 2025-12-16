By Gregor ‌Stuart Hunter

SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar sagged to near a two-month low at the start of ‍the ‌Asian trading session on Tuesday as markets awaited the release of a slew of economic data, including the ⁠delayed November U.S. jobs report. The dollar index, which measures ‌the currency's strength against a basket of six key rivals, was down 0.2% at 98.261, approaching the lowest levels since October 17. The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its long-awaited combined employment reports for October and November later, following delays to data ⁠collection during the longest U.S. government shutdown in history, while a raft of preliminary manufacturing indicators are also due for release. The jobs data "will ​help give closure on how U.S. employment conditions were panning out ‌during the federal government shutdown," Paul Mackel, global head ⁠of FX research at HSBC, wrote in a research report. "The Fed’s messaging last week gave us reassurance that the broad USD is not out of the woods yet." Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 75.6% ​probability of a hold in rates at the U.S. central bank's next meeting on 28 January, unchanged from a day earlier, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Markets will have to contend with a host of other policy catalysts during the week with several central bank decisions due, including the Bank of Japan, which ​is expected ‍to hike rates by 25 basis ​points to 0.75%, while the Bank of England may make an equal-sized cut to 3.75%.

The European Central Bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold, alongside Sweden's Riksbank and Norway's Norges Bank.

Against the yen, the dollar eased 0.1% to 155.07 yen, as traders braced for the BOJ's decision on Friday.

The euro was steady at $1.17535 as peace talks to end the war in Ukraine made progress, with United States offering to provide NATO-style security guarantees ⁠for Kyiv. The British pound was flat at $1.3376.

Against the Chinese yuan trading offshore, the dollar was flat at 7.0371 yuan, its weakest levels since October 3 2024.

The ​Australian dollar edged up 0.1% to $0.66445, though the currency was little changed following a private survey showing that consumer sentiment slid in December after turning positive for the first time the previous month. The kiwi dollar added 0.1% to $0.5788.

Both the Australian and New Zealand central banks have shut the door ‌on any further rate cuts, providing momentum to the Antipodean currencies.

Cryptocurrency markets made tepid gains after a pullback on Monday. Bitcoin was up 0.2% at $86,420.67, while ether= edged 0.6% higher at $2,963.54.

