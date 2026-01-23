Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 23, 2026
Last updated: January 23, 2026
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Global equity funds recorded their largest outflows on record, as heavy withdrawals from the U.S. and China outweighed a relatively strong showing in other regions, TD Securities strategists said in a Friday note analysing EPFR data.
World stocks funds saw $43.2 billion in outflows combined in the week till Wednesday, with the U.S. seeing $16.8 billion of outflows while Chinese stocks saw a heavy $49.2 billion in outflows.
The cash out in Chinese equities was also the biggest on record, TD Securities strategists said.
(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru, editing by Alun John)
An equity fund is a type of mutual fund or exchange-traded fund that primarily invests in stocks, aiming to provide capital appreciation and potential dividends to investors.
Market withdrawals refer to the process where investors sell their investments and pull out their capital from a particular market or fund, often due to economic concerns or market conditions.
A global equity fund is an investment fund that invests in stocks from companies around the world, providing investors with diversified exposure to international markets.
