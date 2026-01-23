Finance
French government survives first no-confidence vote on 2026 budget
PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The French government survived a first vote of no-confidence in parliament on Friday that had had been called over its decision to ram through the income part of the 2026 budget without giving the National Assembly the final say.
The motion, filed by the hard left France Unbowed party (LFI), was backed by 269 members of parliament. 288 votes were needed for the motion to pass.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Louise Rasmussen; Editing by Richard Lough)
