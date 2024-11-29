Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Finance

Germany’s green hydrogen ramp-up reliant on public money, E.ON says
Person with E.ON bag and pretzel at event.

Published : 12 hours ago, on

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The development of a green hydrogen market in Germany still depends to a large extent on public spending, utility E.ON said on Friday.

The share of projects under construction or equipped with final investment decisions has risen to 9% from 3% of the 2030 target of 11.3 gigawatts (GW) of electrolysis capacity, E.ON said.

But the only factor speeding the process was support pledged under government schemes, it said in results of research it conducted with the EWI energy research institute.

WHY DOES IT MATTER?

Germany wants to build up electrolysis capacity to produce its own green hydrogen from wind and solar power to clean up the carbon footprint of industries such as steelmaking and cement and replace fossil fuels.

E.ON said rigid or missing hydrogen regulation means would-be investors lack visibility over the new value chain.

High electricity prices also make future hydrogen costs look prohibitively expensive, it added.

If Germany does not manage the move to hydrogen, its industry may miss chances to compete successfully with the likes of the United States and China in global markets.

BY THE NUMBERS

Domestic electrolysis capacity has risen around 68% from the spring to 111 megawatts (MW), the six-monthly research showed.

E.ON also said that the Berlin government’s targets for sufficient import facilities may be achievable.

The government expects hydrogen demand of 95-130 terawatt hours (TWh) per year by 2030, of which 50%-70% will be imported.

Plans for a core hydrogen pipeline grid, complementing those for seaborne imports, have attracted a 24 billion euro ($25.31 billion) loan from state lender KfW.

KEY QUOTES

“The run-up of the hydrogen economy remains weak,” E.ON said.

“Only the support pledges under the Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI) are boosting increases in production capacity and in investment decisions.”

($1 = 0.9481 euros)

 

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post