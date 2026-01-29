EWE CEO Confirms No Bid for Initial Power Plant Tender in Germany

BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - German utility EWE has no plans to bid in an upcoming tender for new power plant capacity in Europe's top economy, its CEO said, adding this might change in additional rounds scheduled for later this decade.

Germany earlier this month said it had reached an agreement with the European Commission on a plan to build new power stations, adding it would tender 12 gigawatts (GW) worth of capacity in 2026, with a focus on gas-fired sites.

The plans are aimed at safeguarding security of supply with baseload-capable power stations, reflecting the phase out of coal power and the intermittent nature of renewable energy.

The ministry said there would be additional tenders for new capacity in 2027 and 2029/2030, which would also have to be available by 2031, adding these future tenders were also open to existing sites.

"We will not be participating in the first round. We'll have to see later on, we want to know the tender design first," Stefan Dohler told Reuters at the Handelsblatt energy summit.

"This may be interesting for smaller plants, but it is not our primary focus. We are talking about a three-digit megawatt range here."

EWE, in which private equity firm Ardian owns 26%, is currently in the process of spending up to 16 billion euros ($19.2 billion) by 2035, including 1 billion on hydrogen projects that have faced greater investor scrutiny.

Peers including RWE and Uniper have halted, pared back or delayed green hydrogen projects due to cost overrun and uncertainty over when the technology becomes competitive.

"The issue currently requires entrepreneurial courage," Dohler said, adding EWE currently had no plans for new investment decisions in the hydrogen sector as projects were not economical at the moment.

($1 = 0.8356 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)