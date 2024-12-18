Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Banking

Germany rejects UniCredit’s latest Commerzbank stake hike in strongest rebuke yet
Person using UniCredit bank ATM in street

Published : 17 hours ago, on

By Valentina Za, Rachel More and Tom Sims

MILAN/BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany rejected UniCredit’s latest Commerzbank stake increase as an “uncoordinated and unfriendly approach” on Wednesday, strongly rebuking the Italian bank.

UniCredit, which angered Berlin when it emerged as Commerzbank’s biggest private investor in September, said it had raised its stake in Commerzbank to 28% using derivatives.

“Today’s news is remarkable because UniCredit had previously publicly emphasised that it did not want to take any further action before the federal elections,” a German government spokesperson said in response to the development.

UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel had said he wanted to wait until a new government was in place in Berlin before making an offer, explaining that German takeover rules would force UniCredit to pay cash – and above a certain price – if it launched a full bid for Commerzbank within six months of acquiring at least 5%.

“We reject UniCredit’s uncoordinated and unfriendly approach,” the spokesperson said, adding that the government in Berlin was “working hard to find a good solution for Germany”, without giving details.

Reuters reported in October that Germany, which is holding federal elections in February, was working to frustrate a possible takeover. But the government has limited options, with sources saying available legal routes are largely dead ends.

UniCredit was not immediately available to comment.

The Italian bank’s moves have pitted Orcel against much of the German establishment opposed to both a takeover of the country’s second-largest listed lender and the way in which UniCredit has built its stake.

The Italian bank has largely achieved this by discreetly buying derivatives that can convert into shares.

It is now waiting on European Central Bank clearance to own up to 29.9% of Commerzbank, just below the level that would trigger a mandatory takeover offer, and will need that approval to convert its derivatives.

UniCredit holds 9.5% of Commerzbank directly and 18.5% through derivatives. It had previously raised its stake in Commerzbank, also with the use of derivatives, to near 21%.

The latest move ups the pressure on Commerzbank management, even as another deal Orcel is pursuing, to buy Italian rival Banco BPM, has run into domestic difficulties.

“By securing a larger stake, UniCredit is positioning itself to exert greater influence over Commerzbank’s management, while limiting the German lender’s strategic options,” said Marco Troiano, Head of Financial Institutions, Scope Ratings.

UniCredit has said that while a combination with Commerzbank would be the best outcome, it can also remain purely an investor, or even sell its stake and pocket gains.

“This move reinforces UniCredit’s view that substantial value exists within Commerzbank that needs to be crystallised,” UniCredit said.

A Commerzbank spokesperson said it continued to focus on its own strategy, which it will present to investors on Feb. 13.

Shares in Germany’s second-largest bank were up 2.4% at 1445 GMT.

Meanwhile, UniCredit said that the ECB authorisation process, which can take up to 90 working days from when the central bank receives the documents, is ongoing and it was in touch with supervisors.

The ECB declined to comment.

Given the complexity of the evaluation, the ECB’s assessment is expected to take close to the entire period it has available. UniCredit had applied in September for Commerzbank clearance and last week said it was also applying for its BPM bid.

UniCredit is not new to Germany. It has owned Bavarian bank HVB since 2005. Since taking over as CEO in 2021, Orcel has tightened its grip on HVB and cut costs, providing a template to improve Commerzbank’s returns, UniCredit has said.

(Reporting by Valentina Za in Milan and Tom Sims in Frankfurt and Rachel; Writing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; Editing by Louise Heavens, Mark Potter and Alexander Smith)

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post