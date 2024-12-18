Factbox-ECB sets 2025 SREP requirements for Italian banks

Published : , on

(Reuters) -Italian banks have started to disclose the minimum best-quality capital requirements for 2025 set by the European Central Bank under its Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP).

The SREP process provides an overall assessment of the challenges that significant lenders face, resulting in solvency requirements and other supervisory measures they are expected to comply with for the year ahead.

Here are the SREP requirements for 2025 disclosed so far by the Italian banks:

BANK 2025 SREP CET1 2024 SREP CET1 CET1 RATIO REQUIREMENT REQUIREMENT END-SEPT BPER BANCA 8.93% 8.54% 15.8% CREDEM 8.01% 7.60% 15.8% FINECOBANK 8.27% 8.19% 27.3% INTESA 9.89% 9.32% 13.9% SANPAOLO BANCA POPOLARE 8.93% 8.57% 16.3% DI SONDRIO BANCO BPM 9.18% 9.07% 15.5% UNICREDIT 10.27% 10.03% 16.1% MONTE DEI 8.78% 8.56% 18.1% PASCHI MEDIOBANCA 9.03% 8.15% 15.2%

(Reporting by Alberto Chiumento and Alessandro Parodi, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)