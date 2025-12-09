By ‌Maria Martinez

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's innovation capacity is stagnating, with the country ‍remaining ‌stuck at 12th place in an innovation ranking while competitors ⁠including the United States, ‌Britain and France make significant gains, a study showed on Tuesday.

The Innovation Indicator 2025, presented by Germany industry association BDI and ⁠consultancy Roland Berger, found Germany particularly weak in future technologies including digitalization ​and biotechnology.

A key problem is that Germany's ‌corporate research and development spending ⁠at home is growing less dynamically than in other nations, especially in digitalization, where it lags behind the ​U.S. and China.

The ranking, which has analysed the innovation capacity of major economies since 2005, is again led by smaller, highly specialized nations: Switzerland in first position, ​Singapore in ‍second and Denmark ​in third.

Germany ranks fourth in key technologies overall and is among the top five in four of seven technology fields including circular economy, new materials and new production technologies.

But in key future-oriented fields, Germany has fallen behind: Seventh ⁠in digital hardware, 10th in digital networking and only 15th in biotechnology.

"We must dare ​to think big, that's the only way to ignite new innovation dynamics," said BDI President Peter Leibinger.

"We should aim to realize the first functional prototype ‌for a fusion reactor by 2040 or become leaders in AI for industry."

(Reporting by Maria Martinez, Editing by Miranda Murray)