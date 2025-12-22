German tax revenues down 1.3% in November, finance ministry says

By Maria Martinez

BERLIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Germany's federal and state government tax revenues fell 1.3% in November from the same month a year ago, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Total tax revenues hit 60.2 billion euros in November, the report said.

From January to November, tax revenues increased by 5.2% from the same period in 2024 to 786.44 billion euros.

Europe's ailing, largest economy is under pressure after it contracted in 2024 for the second consecutive year. Stagnation is expected this year.

For 2025, tax experts see revenues climbing to 903.77 billion euros, up 5.0% from the previous year, said the report.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez; Editing by Chris Reese)