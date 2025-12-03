German new car registrations to inch up in 2026, says VDIK

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Germany's VDIK association of international motor vehicle makers expects new car registrations to increase slightly next year, to about 2.9 million vehicles, provided the government in Berlin goes ahead with planned support for electric vehicles.

That would be up from 2.83 million new vehicle registrations in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, expected for this year, the VDIK said on Wednesday.

"Our prediction is based on the assumption that the government's planned support for private electric car customers will start retroactively at the start of 2026 and that competitive, transparent electricity prices will be created with a comprehensive infrastructure," said VDIK President Imelda Labbe.

If that is not the case, and delays ensue, potential buyers will put off purchases of electric vehicles and any market recovery will be delayed, added the VDIK, which represents international auto makers including Toyota and Renault.

