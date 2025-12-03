Finance
Lufthansa to inspect 11 recently delivered Airbus aircraft for fuselage flaw
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 3, 2025
LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Lufthansa on Wednesday said it will inspect 11 recently delivered aircraft for a possible fuselage panel flaw flagged by manufacturer Airbus earlier this week.
"Within the Lufthansa Group, this affects 11 recently delivered aircraft of this type as well as two production aircraft that have been successfully inspected by the manufacturer and are scheduled for delivery this week. Lufthansa will carry out the recommended inspection immediately," a spokesperson said.
